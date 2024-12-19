Mike Morse Law Firm giving out $20 Uber vouchers for New Year's Eve rides

(WXYZ) — The Mike Morse Law Firm is bringing back its "Ride Free NYE" campaign for the new year celebration.

The law firm is giving away 1,000 $20 Uber vouchers to help metro Detroiters get home safely. The law firm said it has given away 6,000 vouchers as part of the campaign.

“By offering complimentary Uber rides, we hope to reduce the number of accidents and injuries on our roads during this festive time,” Mike Morse said in a statement. “We want to ensure everyone has a safe and happy start to the New Year and this small gesture will make a big impact.”

The law firm will release the vouchers on a first-come-first-serve basis on its website starting on Dec. 26, and the rides must be taken between 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.