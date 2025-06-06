Mike Murri named 2025 Michiganian of the Year by The Detroit News

(WXYZ) — Mike Murri, Vice President/General Manager of WXYZ and WMYD and Scripps Regional Vice President, has been named a 2025 Michiganian of the Year by The Detroit News.

Murri is part of the 47th class receiving this honor along with nine others.

Alumni include artists, athletes, industry giants and other community members who make Michigan great.

Every year, The Detroit News selects the "most impressive fellow citizens” to receive the distinction based on nominations by the readers and staff.

Murri has worked at WXYZ for more than four decades, championing local journalism, fostering community engagement, and promoting thoughtful growth across the stations under his leadership.

You can read about all of the 2025 Michiganians of the Year here.

