Mike Posner summits Mt. Everest while raising money for Detroit Justice Center

Southfield singer-songwriter Mike Posner said he has summited Mount Everest. In March, he announced plans to climb the mountain and raise money for the Detroit Justice Center, a nonprofit law firm.

"This morning at 4:35 am, Dawa Chirring Sherpa, Jon Kedrowski, Dawa Dorje Sherpa and Mike Posner summited Mt Everest. That’s what I call a sunrise. We are now back at camp 2 but not out of the woods until we descend to base camp tomorrow am. Please keep us in your prayers," he tweeted out Tuesday.

In 2019, Posner completed his "Walk Across America," a six-month long trek across the United States. Posner said the journey changed his life, making him more authentic and more himself.

This time around, he said he wants his climb to be about others. He said his father was a criminal defense attorney in Detroit for 40 years before his passing.

He nominated the Detroit Justice Center because it is "the only organization of its kind doing criminal justice reform work" and that it would make his dad "beam with joy."

The GoFundMe fundraiser has a $250,000 goal, with just under $225,000 raised so far, as of Wednesday morning.

