Milford Independent Cinema permanently closing at end of January

The Milford Independent Cinema is closing its doors at the end of the month, the business announced in a press release on Sunday.

Watch our previous coverage from February 2024

Milford Independent Cinema in danger of closing, asking for publics' help

The business cited "streaming platforms, evolving film distribution models, rising operational costs, and increasing box office fees required to show first-run films have made it increasingly difficult for independent theaters" as significant factors in running operations.

The cinema tried to expand its role, offering private rentals as a space for non-profit events, business and corporate meetings, trainings, and community programs. But despite this, the theater will close its doors for good on Sunday, Jan. 31.

“This decision was not made lightly and is not due to a lack of effort or community support,” said the Cinema’s Board of Directors. “The Milford community showed up for us time and time again—with attendance, donations, fundraising, and unwavering encouragement. We truly tried to evolve with the industry and meet the needs of our community. Unfortunately, we simply did not have enough time or the level of corporate and major donor support required to get where we needed to be.”

Information on final screenings and future events can be found at this link. If you are a corporate sponsor or donor who would like to make a donation to try to keep the doors of the cinema open, you can do so at this link.