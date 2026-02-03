Milford Independent Cinema saved from closure after community rallies with donations

MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Milford Independent Cinema will remain open after an overwhelming wave of community support helped the nonprofit theater raise the funds needed to avoid permanent closure.

The theater was set to close its doors for good on Jan. 31 after facing financial difficulties. However, significant donations from anonymous community members, along with sponsorships and grassroots support, helped the cinema reach its fundraising goal of about $70,000.

"Without this community, we couldn't have done it," said Julie Hill-Lin, a nonprofit board member. "We had a significant donor step forward and then we had another significant donor step forward, and these are people who are in the community who wanted to remain anonymous. And the community, when they heard that we were closing, really rallied around us."

Hill-Lin said the combination of major donors, sponsorships and community contributions brought them "pretty darn close to our number."

The theater is implementing new sustainability measures to ensure long-term viability. The board now includes a grant writer, and they have already received one grant while applying for three more.

"That is the question we've gotten a lot and one of the things we're doing differently this year is really changing up our sustainability plan," Hill-Lin said.

The cinema is also planning increased community collaboration, including fashion shows with local vendors, dinner and movie events, trivia nights and Academy Awards celebrations.

Longtime Milford resident Stephanie Callahan expressed relief at the news while checking upcoming showtimes at the theater.

"I was just checking out what was coming next and then I was so happy to hear that they finally got all the funding they needed to stay open," Callahan said. "This whole community is just fantastic. The Milford movie theater, if it wasn't here, it would be a sad day, very sad."

David Henn, the theater's former owner who now works next door, said seeing the establishment his family ran for nearly 50 years remain open holds deep personal meaning.

"It is very personal. I still have a lot of pride in having the town still be here and for the town to support this fine establishment," Henn said.

The theater will reopen on Feb. 11, with the featured movie to be announced soon.

