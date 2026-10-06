Milford Village Council cancels Flock camera contracts, but police chief eyes future LPR technology

MILFORD VILLAGE, MI — Another Metro Detroit community is pulling the plug on its license plate reader cameras.

During a meeting Monday night, the Milford Village Council voted unanimously to cancel a $36,500 contract that operated 10 Flock Safety cameras. That decision follows an earlier vote in June to scrap an $18,2500 contract for five other cameras—ending roughly $55,000 in total contracts for 15 cameras across the village.

Milford Police Chief Scott Tarasiewicz says the automated license plate readers (ALPRs) were instrumental in solving a wide range of crimes, from high-profile break-ins to missing persons cases and murder investigations.

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"We had a homicide at the beginning of the year that was a big part of us being able to track where this guy is going prior to and after, and even part of the apprehension process. We were able to wrap that up in about 4 hours, be able to get him in custody," Tarasiewicz said.

The chief also pointed to a major theft investigation aided by the system.

"We had a Chilean gang come up here, do some break-ins. We were able to follow them down to Tennessee where they were arrested and brought back," Tarasiewicz said, adding, "We’ve found missing people because of these cameras."

Unresponsive Service and Rising Privacy Concerns

Despite the technology's track record in solving cases, Chief Tarasiewicz supported terminating the contracts due to ongoing service and maintenance issues with the vendor after cameras were vandalized and damaged.

"About a month and a half ago, someone cut the wires, and I have one that’s been repaired since then. Work orders week after week waiting on the other ones to get going, and it just hasn’t happened," Tarasiewicz explained.

Milford joins a growing list of communities nationwide reconsidering or cancelling contracts with Flock Safety amid mounting public debate over privacy, data retention, and potential misuse of surveillance technology.

Local residents, including Jeff Garner, spent months campaigning against the installation of the cameras in the village.

"When I first learned about these cameras and their capabilities, it kinda threw me that no matter where I went, I was on someone’s camera," Garner said.

The Future of License Plate Readers in Milford

The village's remaining Flock cameras are scheduled to go offline later this month. However, police leadership maintains that license plate reading technology still has a place in public safety.

Chief Tarasiewicz hopes to eventually explore license plate readers from a different vendor—once state or federal lawmakers enact clearer guidelines regarding how data is managed and accessed.

"The proof is there that they work," Tarasiewicz said. "I think going forward there is an opportunity within this community for LPRs. I do think with the pending legislation federally and through Michigan, I think we'll see some guardrails on that."

