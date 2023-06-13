Watch Now
Military brother surprises sister at high school graduation in Fraser

Posted at 2:03 PM, Jun 13, 2023
FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was an incredible surprise for one local graduate.

During the graduation ceremony for Fraser High School last Saturday, Payton Waelchli was ready to walk across the stage when her brother Tyler popped out.

Tyler is a member of the U.S. Army Special Ops Air Assault Team, and was able to make it home for a few days for the special moment.

The Waelchli family shared the heartwarming video with 7 Action News showing Tyler handing his sister her diploma.

Tyler also graduated from Fraser High School in 2018.

