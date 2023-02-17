Watch Now
News

Actions

Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris

U.S. Fleet Forces Command Chinese spy balloon retrieval
U.S. Fleet Forces Command
Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023.
U.S. Fleet Forces Command Chinese spy balloon retrieval
United States Aerial Objects
APTOPIX US Chinese Balloon South Carolina
Posted at 11:31 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 11:31:14-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the military has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon.

Officials say the U.S. believes that Navy, Coast Guard and FBI personnel collected all of the balloon debris off the ocean floor.

U.S. Northern Command says the recovery operations ended Thursday and that final pieces are on their way to the FBI lab in Virginia for analysis.

The announcement capped three dramatic weeks that saw U.S. fighter jets shoot down four airborne objects — the large China balloon and three much smaller objects.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!