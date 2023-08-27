Military identifies Marine Corps pilot killed in jet crash near San Diego base

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. military has identified the Marine Corps pilot who was killed when his combat jet crashed near a San Diego base during a training flight.

Maj. Andrew Mettler was piloting an F/A-18D Hornet when it went down at 11:54 p.m. Thursday near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Searchers recovered Mettler's body at the site, and the crash remains under investigation.

Mettler was a native of Georgia and known as "Simple Jack."

He was commissioned in 2007 and was a leader in his squadron, the Fighting Bengals. T

he crash site was described as government property east of the air station.