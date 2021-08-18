Watch
MilitaryX to host virtual career fair for members of the military, veterans, and their spouses

Posted at 4:09 PM, Aug 18, 2021
MilitaryX is inviting Detroit Veterans to reenter the workplace!

On Wednesday, August 25 the organization will be hosting a virtual career fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for members of the military, veterans, and their spouses.

The free event will allow veterans to meet with more than 25 employers including Coca-Cola, Progressive, and Capital One Financial.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume online after registering so employers can access it.

Some companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

To register for this free event, visit www.militaryx.com.

