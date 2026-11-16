Millie Lou’s Pretzel Co. set to open in Grosse Pointe Park this weekend

A new spot serving fresh soft pretzels will open in Grosse Pointe Park later this month.

Millie Lou's Pretzel Co. is founded by Steve and Irda Dothage when they began making pretzels at home in 2014 for themselves, their friends and family.

Olivia Seyfarth Photography

Now, their location at 15212 Charlevoix St. in Grosse Pointe Park will officially open on Saturday, Nov. 21.

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According to the owners, they make all of their pretzels from scratch, hand twist and bake them fresh every day.

Millie Lou's Pretzel Co

They also offer custom pretzel shapes and have different flavors, like za'atar and jalapeño cheddar.

Their "English D" pretzel was also featured at Comerica Park last season with the Detroit Tigers.

Millie Lou's Pretzel Co