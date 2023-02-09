Watch Now
Minnesota congresswoman assaulted at Washington apartment

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during an event at Capitol in Washington, July 20, 2022. Craig was assaulted in her Washington apartment building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, her chief of staff said, but added that there was no evidence that the attack was politically motivated.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 14:29:42-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota is recovering after an assault in her Washington apartment building.

Her chief of staff, Nick Coe, says there's no evidence the attack was politically motivated.

He says Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building Thursday morning.

She defended herself and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically OK. She called 911 and the assailant fled.

The attack followed an assault on the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home in October by a man who told police his motive was political and that his intended target was the speaker.

