Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz campaigning in Michigan on Thursday

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, will be in Michigan next week as part of a massive blitz from the Harris campaign.

According to the campaign, Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris will "barnstorm battleground states" in the days following Harris' debate with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Walz will be in Michigan on Thursday and North Carolina, according to the campaign. He'll also hit other Midwest states throughout the week.

Details about his visit have not yet been released.

With less than two months until Election Day, Michigan has become a stopping point for all of the candidates in the past few weeks, with visits from Harris, Trump, and Republican VP nominee JD Vance.

