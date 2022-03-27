Watch
News

Actions

Miranda to miss Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID

33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards - Arrivals
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)<br/><br/>
Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards - Arrivals
Posted at 6:01 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 18:02:28-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of this year’s most prominent Oscar nominees, is sitting out the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Miranda shared the unfortunate news on Twitter Saturday afternoon. He said that even though he has tested negative himself, he will stay away from the ceremony out of caution.

Miranda is up for an Oscar for best original song for “Dos Oruguitas” from the animated film “Encanto.”

Should he win, he would attain rare EGOT status, meaning he’d be an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!