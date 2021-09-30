MI's largest food truck rally, Detroit Harvestfest coming to Dequindre Cut

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan's largest food truck rally is partnering with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy for Harvestfest, happening on the Dequindre Cut on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days along the greenway, and will include trick-or-treating, a free pumpkin patch, bounce houses, five stages of musical performances, a beer and wine garden and more than 60 food trucks.

Admission is $5 per person and children under 17 are free. Located bewteen Orleans St. and St. Aubin St., the Dequindre Cut froms from Mack Ave. to Atwater.

Harvestfest will take place from Woodbridge St. to Wilkins St.

“Detroit Harvestfest has become one of our most popular events, and every year it keeps getting bigger and better,” said Mark Wallace, president and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. “This will be a great opportunity for families to have some fun and to enjoy the beauty of the Dequindre Cut.”

Trick-or-treating will happen both days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there will be costume contests for kids and adults.

The Dequindre Cut Freight Yard will offer the beer and wine garden, and the five stages will offer a variety of music.

The food trucks are below.

1.) A Taste of Motown

2.) Baked Delicious

3.) Cinnabon

4.) Big Bos Grill

5.) Cosmic Burrito

6.) Tres Leches Tacos

7.) Crepe Day Twah

8.) Crispellis

9.) B.L. Ellis

10.) Cynt-Sational E.A.T.S.

11.) The Main Event

12.) Great Lakes Food Truck

13.) Island Noodles

14.) Aruba Freeze

15.) Wing Snob

16.) Good Eats Mobile Food Co

17.) Mr. Pitmaster BBQ

18.) Motor City Sweet Treats

19.) JJ Fish & Shrimp

20.) Taco Express 1

21.) Taco Express 2

22.) Mercurio Elephant Ear

23.) Mercurio Chick A Dee

24.) Nikos Greek

25.) Mr Deep Fried

26.) Big Mikes Mexican Grill

27.) Maui Mike 1

28.) Maui Mike 2

29.) Detroit Sea Food Company

30.) Galinado’s

31.) Andre’s Louisiana Seafood Truck

32.) Grillz on Wheelz

33.) Love Fryo

34.) Fork in Nigeria

35.) Cajuan Sistas

36.) Wings & Things

37.) Jackson 5 Elephant Ear Truck

38.) 5 Star on the Go

39.) Howdy Doodle Ice Cream

40.) Nom Nom Ninja

41.) Del Rey BBQ

42.) Ya Eat Yet

43.) Empendas & More

44.) Hog Heaven

45.) Tacos El Caballo

46.) Phat Rob’s Food Truck

47.) The Turkey Grill

48.) Means Kitchen

49.) Toni Treats Sweets & Good Eats

50.) Yum Village

51.) JR’s Resturant

52.) Sonny’s Sweets & Treats

53.) Waters Kitchen

54.) Greedy Rice

55.) Serving Time Food & Catering

56.) Flaming Grill

57.) Junkfood & Friends

58.) Chicken & Waffles

59.) Amazing Hands Chicken & Fish

60.) Here’s the Scoop

