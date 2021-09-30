MI's largest food truck rally, Detroit Harvestfest coming to Dequindre Cut

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan's largest food truck rally is partnering with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy for Harvestfest, happening on the Dequindre Cut on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.
It will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days along the greenway, and will include trick-or-treating, a free pumpkin patch, bounce houses, five stages of musical performances, a beer and wine garden and more than 60 food trucks.
Admission is $5 per person and children under 17 are free. Located bewteen Orleans St. and St. Aubin St., the Dequindre Cut froms from Mack Ave. to Atwater.
Harvestfest will take place from Woodbridge St. to Wilkins St.
“Detroit Harvestfest has become one of our most popular events, and every year it keeps getting bigger and better,” said Mark Wallace, president and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. “This will be a great opportunity for families to have some fun and to enjoy the beauty of the Dequindre Cut.”
Trick-or-treating will happen both days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there will be costume contests for kids and adults.
The Dequindre Cut Freight Yard will offer the beer and wine garden, and the five stages will offer a variety of music.
The food trucks are below.
1.) A Taste of Motown
2.) Baked Delicious
3.) Cinnabon
4.) Big Bos Grill
5.) Cosmic Burrito
6.) Tres Leches Tacos
7.) Crepe Day Twah
8.) Crispellis
9.) B.L. Ellis
10.) Cynt-Sational E.A.T.S.
11.) The Main Event
12.) Great Lakes Food Truck
13.) Island Noodles
14.) Aruba Freeze
15.) Wing Snob
16.) Good Eats Mobile Food Co
17.) Mr. Pitmaster BBQ
18.) Motor City Sweet Treats
19.) JJ Fish & Shrimp
20.) Taco Express 1
21.) Taco Express 2
22.) Mercurio Elephant Ear
23.) Mercurio Chick A Dee
24.) Nikos Greek
25.) Mr Deep Fried
26.) Big Mikes Mexican Grill
27.) Maui Mike 1
28.) Maui Mike 2
29.) Detroit Sea Food Company
30.) Galinado’s
31.) Andre’s Louisiana Seafood Truck
32.) Grillz on Wheelz
33.) Love Fryo
34.) Fork in Nigeria
35.) Cajuan Sistas
36.) Wings & Things
37.) Jackson 5 Elephant Ear Truck
38.) 5 Star on the Go
39.) Howdy Doodle Ice Cream
40.) Nom Nom Ninja
41.) Del Rey BBQ
42.) Ya Eat Yet
43.) Empendas & More
44.) Hog Heaven
45.) Tacos El Caballo
46.) Phat Rob’s Food Truck
47.) The Turkey Grill
48.) Means Kitchen
49.) Toni Treats Sweets & Good Eats
50.) Yum Village
51.) JR’s Resturant
52.) Sonny’s Sweets & Treats
53.) Waters Kitchen
54.) Greedy Rice
55.) Serving Time Food & Catering
56.) Flaming Grill
57.) Junkfood & Friends
58.) Chicken & Waffles
59.) Amazing Hands Chicken & Fish
60.) Here’s the Scoop