MiSide's Cupid's Care Diaper Drive helping families in need this February

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you've got little ones at home, you know how expensive diapers can be.
Nearly half of families with young kids can't afford enough diapers. That's where MiSide Community Impact Network is stepping in.
They're running their Cupid's Care Diaper Drive all month long for families enrolled in the EarlyYears program. The goal is to collect 10,000 diapers for local families.
“We understand that diapers are a necessity for families, but SNAP and WIC do not provide the funds for families to use those resources to purchase diapers,” said Rhonda Mallory-Burns, the director of early head start and head start. “With the price of diapers going up, this helps us to support the families.”
Diapers in all sizes can be dropped off at 15 locations across metro Detroit through Feb. 28. You can also donate online.
Drop-off locations are listed below:
- McKenny Community Center at 19750 Burt Road In Detroit
- MiSide EarlyYears at 19176 Northrop Street in Detroit
- MiSide Health at 5716 Michigan Avenue in Detroit
- MiSide Health at 1700 Waterman Street in Detroit
- MSUFCU Sashabaw Branch at 6051 Sashabaw Road in Clarkston
- MSUFCU Auburn Hills Branch at 3220 University Drive in Auburn Hills
- MSUFCU Berkley Branch at 1833 Coolidge Highway in Berkley
- MSUFCU Congress St. Branch at 243 W. Congress Street in Detroit
- MSUFCU Novi Branch at 43420 Grand River Avenue in Novi
- MSUFCU Brighton Branch at 8510 W Grand River Avenue in Brighton
- MSUFCU Ortonville Branch at 4 South Street in Ortonville
- Omega Coney Island at 22501 W. 8 Mile Road in Detroit
- Java House at 17336 Lahser Street in Detroit
- Jessica Blair Beauty Supply at 18724 Grand River Avenue in Detroit
- Amazing Dental at 22972 Lahser Street in Southfield