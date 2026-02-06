MiSide's Cupid's Care Diaper Drive helping families in need this February

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you've got little ones at home, you know how expensive diapers can be.

Nearly half of families with young kids can't afford enough diapers. That's where MiSide Community Impact Network is stepping in.

They're running their Cupid's Care Diaper Drive all month long for families enrolled in the EarlyYears program. The goal is to collect 10,000 diapers for local families.

“We understand that diapers are a necessity for families, but SNAP and WIC do not provide the funds for families to use those resources to purchase diapers,” said Rhonda Mallory-Burns, the director of early head start and head start. “With the price of diapers going up, this helps us to support the families.”

Diapers in all sizes can be dropped off at 15 locations across metro Detroit through Feb. 28. You can also donate online.

Drop-off locations are listed below:

