Misprinted Michigan enhanced licenses, IDs mailed to thousands of residents

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thousands of Michigan residents received misprinted enhanced driver's licenses and state IDs, the Secretary of State's Office says.

The state says the licenses and IDs were mailed last week and were part of an error by their vendor Idemia impacting a batch printed on Aug. 26. The cards were sent to about 8,200 residents.

The misprinted cards have a stock photo and date of birth in the lower right-hand corner instead of the resident's information.

New, corrected cards have been sent to those impacted, the state says. No action is needed from those impacted and the cards will come automatically by mail.

Temporary licenses and IDs can be requested online or in person at a Secretary of State branch office. Old licenses and IDs that haven't expired yet are still valid for travel.