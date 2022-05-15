'Miss Amazing' returns to Novi; pageant celebrates girls and women with special needs

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ-TV) — It's a celebration of community, friendship, and kindness.

Most importantly, Michigan's "Miss Amazing" competition is a celebration of all the things that make its contestants so special. The goal of the pageant is to celebrate them while slashing stigmas.

It's a pageant designed for girls and young women with special needs. There are a variety of age groups, and winners in each category then go on to the national competition in Nashville.

It started in 2007 in Nebraska and now more than two dozen states including Michigan participate.

According to the program's website, "because of widely-held myths about their capabilities, girls with disabilities are often held back from taking risks that could enrich their personal development, deprived of opportunities to make friends, and granted less access to resources. As a result, girls with disabilities are more likely to experience low self-esteem than girls without disabilities."

Co-state director Rachael Hunter explains this one-of-a-kind competition is a way for young ladies with special needs to break down those labels.

“In the middle of that word, disability, is the word ability," she says. "And we get rid of the dis, and we start with ability.”

It's a self-confidence organizers said is vital not just at home but in school, the workplace, and in the community.

There's a "passion project" portion of the competition where contestants showcase special skills or talents; everything from dancing to singing, crafts, or even comedy.

“I’m so excited to win Miss Amazing," said Alyssa Patras, one of this year's winners.

Brittney Wolte of Flat Rock won Michigan's senior Miss Amazing crown last year, and went on to Nashville where she brought home another crown.

We first met Brittney last year when a video of her unexpected win circulated on social media.

“It makes me feel like I’m special. I feel like I’m a queen and a princess at the same time," said fellow 2021 winner Maddie Walsh on getting dolled up and wearing her crown again.

Tiffany Ringrose's daughter Emmaline, who at one point was non-verbal, won in her age group.

“It’s amazing seeing where she has come from," she said. "I wasn’t sure how she would do, but she’s like boom I’m doing this.”

Click here to learn more about or support Miss Amazing and its mission.

This year's national competition in Nashville runs from July 29-August 1.