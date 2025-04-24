Missing 16-year-old found, living with 62-year-old man for a month in Dearborn Heights apartment

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police have shared new details about the disappearance and rescue of 16-year-old Tasia Keaton, who went missing on March 14.

After extensive searching for over a month, police located Keaton Wednesday afternoon inside the apartment of a 62-year-old man.

Watch our previous report about Tasia Keaton's disappearance in the video player below:

Dearborn Heights police ask for public's help in case of missing 16-year-old Tasia Keaton

Keaton vanished from Vista Maria, a facility for vulnerable girls and women in Dearborn Heights. Her aunt, Trisha Wade, expressed relief at the news of Keaton's discovery.

"I can finally breathe now," Wade said. "I had started suspecting the worst had happened because it had been so long."

Authorities reported that Keaton was found at an apartment near Warren Avenue and Inkster Road. The 62-year-old man was also inside.

Watch an update from police after Tasia Keaton was found in the video player below:

Dearborn Heights police chief speaks after missing teen found

Police say they had previously questioned the man when Keaton originally went missing and he denied knowing anything about where she was.

After hearing this, Wade said "I immediately became angry all over again because I know that there is no way he didn’t know how old she was and that she was being looked for."

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Ahmed Haidar revealed that Keaton had been with the man since March 17. According to police, Keaton met the man while she was roaming the streets near Joy and Inkster roads in Redford. They believe the man promised her a home and financial support.

"He provided her a cellphone to use, but he only allowed her to use it when he was present," Haidar explained.

Police discovered a wishlist made by Keaton that included desires to move out of state, buy a car and get a job. They noted that she was allowed to roam the house and that the two were seen together in public.

The 62-year-old man is in custody but has not been cooperative with police. He is reportedly in the U.S. on a temporary visa. Evidence at the scene suggests that Keaton and the man may have engaged in sexual relations.

"I believe that she could have left, but I believe she was scared," Haidar said.

Keaton is now in the custody of Child Protective Services and receiving care.

Vista Maria gave 7 News Detroit this statement:

“All of us at Vista Maria are relieved and grateful that Tasia has been found and is safe and receiving support. Our thanks go out to the many law enforcement agencies that worked hard to find her, especially the Dearborn Heights Police Department. We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community, including the many tips that helped the police in their search. Vista Maria stands ready to support Tasia and her family in any way we can in the future.”

However, both police and Wade have voiced frustration with the facility, indicating that Keaton may have been trying to escape from someone there.

"We spend too much time up there," Haidar stated.

Wade added "I want it shut down. I’m so mad that my niece even went there."

Police and Wade emphasized that without tips from the community, Keaton might still be missing. They expressed heartfelt gratitude for the public's assistance.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.