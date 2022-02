DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for help locating Brian Stuckey, who was last seen on Feb. 5. off of John R by Detroit's medical center.

According to Stuckey's brother, Brian suffers from a mental illness and was discharged from a local hospital but didn't return home.

Stuckey is about 200 lbs and 6 feet tall. He also has black hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact DPD at 313-596-5701.