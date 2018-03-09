Missing man, 26, last seen in Ypsilanti

(WXYZ) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man they believe may be in Danger.

Matthew Urban, 26, was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Urban dropped off a relative at a business on Washtenaw Avenue in Ypsilanti and never returned.

He was last seen wearing brown cargo pants, hiking boots, a green parka and was carrying a gray and black nylon messenger bag.

Urban's 2012 Dodge Caravan was found last night near Washtenaw Community college Health and Fitness Center. However, he's still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-973-7711.