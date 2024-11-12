Missing man dies after drowning in Anchor Bay

CLAY TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who was previously reported missing has died after drowning in Anchor Bay, the St. Clair County Sheriff announced.

This happened Monday evening, as family members called police to report a 78-year-old missing man last seen around 4:30 p.m.

First responders went to his address on Anchor Bay Drive and found a broken dock board, along with other evidence that he may have entered the water.

Divers with the county entered the water and were able to find man quickly. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clay Township Police Department is investigating the incident further.

“Drownings are an especially tragic event, for the victim, their family, and the responders," said Sheriff Mat King via press release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family during this time."