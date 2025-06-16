Watch Now
Missing toddler from Harrison Twp. found in Clinton River, sheriff's office says

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said a missing toddler was found in the Clinton River on Monday.

Officials say deputies responded to a call on a missing toddler in Harrison Township around 11 a.m.

The child was reportedly last seen at his home on Manse Street.

Around 11:29 a.m., the sheriff’s office says the toddler was found in the Clinton River. Deputies began performing lifesaving efforts before the toddler was transported to a local hospital.

We’re told the child is 2 years old.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

