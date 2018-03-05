MISSING: Woman never returned home from work Saturday

(WXYZ) - The Detroit police are searching for a missing 29-year-old old woman who never returned home from work Saturday.

Angela Caraway last spoke with her husband around 9:30 a.m. after she left work in Dearborn. She told him she was on her way home.

Caraway never turned up after work, and her husband has not spoken with her since, police said.

Caraway is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and long braids (light and dark brown braids).

She was last seen wearing green scrubs, a green jacket and driving a Silver 2016 Dodge Dart.

Police said Caraway is in good physical condition.

Anyone with information on Caraway’s whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5800.