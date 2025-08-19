MJR announces IMAX lineup for the rest of 2025, featuring 'Wicked,' 'Avatar' & more

(WXYZ) — MJR Theatres announced its IMAX lineup for the rest of the year, which includes anniversary screenings, highly-anticipated films and more.

The local theatre chain recently debuted Michigan's largest laser IMAX screen with luxury reclining seating at Troy, and it joins the IMAX in Southgate.

MJR's IMAX lineup will begin on Aug. 29 for a special 50th anniversary screening of "Jaws." It wiill conclude with the release of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" in December.

You can see the full schedule below

