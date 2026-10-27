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MJR bringing iconic holiday movies to theatres in November & December

MJR Troy
WXYZ
MJR Troy
Posted

MJR Theatres is celebrating the holiday season by bringing back holiday classics to theatres across the state.

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MJR Theatres' "Big Screen Rewind" will take place Nov. 6 through Dec. 25 with weekly showings of the films.

Tickets for the showings are only $5 per person. The full schedule is below

  • Nov. 6 – Nov. 12: GREMLINS
  • Nov. 6 – Nov. 12: A CHRISTMAS STORY
  • Nov. 13 – Nov. 19: THE GRINCH (2018)
  • Nov. 20 – Nov. 26: CHRISTMAS VACATION
  • Nov. 27 – Dec. 3: ELF
  • Dec. 4 – Dec. 10: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (2000)
  • Dec. 11 – Dec. 17: THE POLAR EXPRESS
  • Dec. 18 – Dec. 25: WHITE CHRISTMAS

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