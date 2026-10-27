MJR bringing iconic holiday movies to theatres in November & December

MJR Theatres is celebrating the holiday season by bringing back holiday classics to theatres across the state.
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MJR Theatres' "Big Screen Rewind" will take place Nov. 6 through Dec. 25 with weekly showings of the films.
Tickets for the showings are only $5 per person. The full schedule is below
- Nov. 6 – Nov. 12: GREMLINS
- Nov. 6 – Nov. 12: A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Nov. 13 – Nov. 19: THE GRINCH (2018)
- Nov. 20 – Nov. 26: CHRISTMAS VACATION
- Nov. 27 – Dec. 3: ELF
- Dec. 4 – Dec. 10: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (2000)
- Dec. 11 – Dec. 17: THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Dec. 18 – Dec. 25: WHITE CHRISTMAS