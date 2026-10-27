MJR bringing iconic holiday movies to theatres in November & December

MJR Theatres is celebrating the holiday season by bringing back holiday classics to theatres across the state.

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MJR Theatres' "Big Screen Rewind" will take place Nov. 6 through Dec. 25 with weekly showings of the films.

Tickets for the showings are only $5 per person. The full schedule is below

