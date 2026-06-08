MJR brings back Family Film Festival this summer with $5 tickets

(WXYZ) — MJR Theatres is bringing back its annual Family Film Festival this summer, offering family-friendly films at a discounted price.

According to MJR, the Family Film Festival will take place at all 10 locations from Monday through Thursday, starting on Monday, June 8 and lasting through Aug. 27.

Each week, a new film will screen with tickets costing $5 per person. MJR has locations in Adrian, Brighton, Chesterfield Township, Macomb Township, Sterling Heights, Southgate, Troy, Warren, Waterford and Westland.

Films are subject to change, but the full schedule is below.

