MJR introducing new RP1 gaming & entertainment lounge at Southgate location

MJR Theatres announced on Monday it is introducing a new gaming and entertainment lounge at its Southgate location this spring.

According to MJR, the RP1 lounge will open in May at the MJR Southgate Cinema. The space, officials say, redefines console gaming for players and spectators.

The theatre said there would be 11-foot screens, the latest gaming technology, a social atmosphere with food and drinks and more.

RP1 will feature semi-private zones with the latest video games, with each zone allowing groups of up to four to play the games together.

There will also be live events on other screens, movies and more. MJR said the lounge can also be booked for private parties accommodating up to 30 people.

“MJR Theatres is thrilled to introduce RP1: Gaming and Entertainment Lounge as a new way to bring people together,” MJR Vice President of Operations Joel Kincaid said in a statement. “We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the entertainment experience, and RP1 delivers just that by blending high-quality gaming with the social energy of the big screen.”