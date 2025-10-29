MJR to show holiday favorites throughout November & December

(WXYZ) — MJR Theatres is bringing back holiday films throughout November and December, giving people a chance to see their favorite movies on the big screen once again.

The "Big Screen Rewind" kicks off Nov. 1 at MJR locations in Michigan with "The Grinch," the 2018 animated film.

Each week, there will be a new film showing at the theatres, and tickets start at $5, according to MJR.

The full schedule is below:



The Grinch from (2018) - Nov. 1-6

The Holiday - Nov. 7-13

Elf - Nov. 14-20

It's a Wonderful Life - Nov. 21-25

Planes, Trains & Automobiles - Nov. 26-Dec. 4

The Polar Express - Dec. 5-11

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) - Dec. 12-18

White Christmas - Dec. 19-25

Showtimes and tickets are now available at the MJR website or app.