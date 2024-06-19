Man charged with 9 felonies for allegedly evading police, causing deadly Auburn Hills crash

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A driver has been charged with nine felonies for allegedly evading police and crashing into another driver in Auburn Hills, killing him.

The charges stem from an incident on Thursday, June 6, when an officer with the Auburn Hills Police Department attempted to pull over Kenneth Carroll, a 38-year-old from Lake Orion, in a Kia Forte for driving too fast. The officer says that when he turned on his emergency lights, Carroll accelerated on Lapeed Road before the officer stopped the chase. That officer says he later witnessed smoke coming from the intersection of Walton Blvd and Perry Street.

When getting to that intersection, the officer found that Carroll had gotten into a crash with the driver of a Ford F-150 before running away from the scene. The driver of that truck was trapped in the vehicle, before ultimately dying at a nearby hospital. A female passenger in the car Carroll was driving was also hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery.

A day later, a tipster called in saying that they saw Carroll laying down in a wooded area about half a mile from the crash sight before police took him into custody.

Earlier this week, Carroll was charged with nine felonies, pertaining to these incidents:



Fleeing a police officer first degree & second degree (two separate charges)

Reckless driving causing death

Operating a vehicle while license is suspended, revoked or denied, causing death and serious injury (two separate charges)

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and serious injury (two separate charges)

Reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function

Possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams

Bond was denied for Carroll, and he has another court appearance set for next month. Police say he will remain at the Oakland County Jail while awaiting court proceedings.