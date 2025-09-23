Capuchin Services Center dealing with flood damage, mobile food pantry continues

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After flooding from last week's storms damaged the Capuchin Services Center and shut it down temporarily, the soup kitchen is continuing to host a mobile food pantry.

As a partnership with Gleaners Community Food Bank, Capuchin had a mobile food pantry in the center's parking lot yesterday.

A spokesperson for the soup kitchen told us yesterday that Gleaner's will continue to operate the mobile food pantry in the center's parking lot (6333 Medbury Street in Detroit) today and Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. We're told meal programs at the Meldrum and Conner Community Centers will go on as usual, with meals at their regular schedule.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it's unclear when the soup kitchen will fully re-open.