(WXYZ) — A potential explosion has left a mobile home in Dryden destroyed.

Officials say the explosion happened overnight.

The house was stationed at the Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park.

Chopper 7 was over the scene Monday morning where just the structure of the home remained.

At this time it is unclear what caused the explosion and no word on injuries have yet to be reported.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.