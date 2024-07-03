Mobile Passport Control expands to Detroit Metro Airport starting July 9

Detroit Metro Airport is the newest airport that will allow Mobile Passport Control (MPC) for U.S. citizens and some non-U.S. travelers.

The program, which allows travelers to submit their travel document, photo and customs declaration information through a free, secure app, will go live at DTW on July 9.

MPC often helps travelers experience shorter wait times, less congestion and efficient processing at the airport when they arrive from out of the country. It does not require pre-approval.

“Mobile Passport Control is an important step in enhancing the international travel experience and offers travelers additional options to expedite their entry into the U.S.,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon said in a statement. “The use of MPC streamlines the traveler’s entry process into the United States by reducing passport control inspection time and overall wait time.”

The app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Storeor Apple App Store. After download, users will have to create a profile with their passport information. Up to 12 profiles acn be created for family members in a single household, and they can submit a single MPC transaction.

Then, when you arrive at a participating U.S. or pre-clearnace location, travelers can take a selfie for every member of their group and submit it through the app without completing a paper form.

The program was launched in August 2014 and is now available at 51 locations – 33 U.S. airports, 14 pre-clearance airport locations and four seaports of entry.