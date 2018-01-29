MoCAD founder Julia Reyes Taubman dies after battle with cancer

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Julia Reyes Taubman, the founder of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MoCAD) died Sunday at her home in Bloomfield Hills after a long battle with cancer. She was 50-years-old.

Taubman, a well-known photographer, published "Detroit: 138 Square Miles" in 2012. She was also a member of the Board of Governors of the Cranbrook Academy of Art, and a former board member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“I and our children were blessed to have her in our lives,” said Robert Taubman in a statement Sunday. “Julie’s extraordinary strength, free spirit, deep love for her family, and her memory will forever be a comfort and inspiration for us all.”

Taubman is survived by her husband Robert, chair of the Taubman Centers, Inc. and her children Ghislaine, Sebastian and Theodore.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the A.J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Home on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Temple Beth El on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Hills.