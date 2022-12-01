MOD Pizza offering free tuition for 10,000+ employees

SEATTLE — MOD Pizza has announced plans to expand its Journey Program by offering free college tuition to its 10,000 employees.

We’re told the offer comes as a result of a partnership with Guild Education.

The Seattle-based pizza chain says the program covers full tuition costs as well as textbooks and other fees.

“This is an important investment for MOD, and one that can help remove the barriers to education and career mobility that exist for so many,” says Co-Founder Ally Svenson. “The MOD Journey Program is designed to support and serve the people of MOD and ensure we are providing opportunities that will positively impact their lives. There’s nothing more important to us than knowing our Squads can pursue their personal and professional dreams as part of their MOD journey!”

The program offers access to education through eCornell, Penn Foster, Southern New Hampshire University, Spelman College and others, according to MOD Pizza.

We’re told the program applies a multitude of education paths, including but not limited to:

B.S. in Business Administration

High School completion

English language learning

Technology fundamentals

Business and technical writing

Project Management

Corporate Communications

Food and Beverage Management

Various bootcamps for foundational skills (e.g. tech literacy, personal communication)



Visit MOD Pizza’s website for more information.