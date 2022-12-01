Moelker Orchards to close permanently Dec. 23

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Moelker Orchards announced it will close its doors permanently before the end of the year.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the farm says it will close Dec. 23 after 115 years of service.

We’re told the news comes as Tom and Bonnie plan to retire from farming.

The Grand Rapids business says it will hold its last Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, Dec. 10 before the farm is put up for sale early next year.

“We truly value the many relationships that we have made over the years and we have so many wonderful memories to treasure!” the business writes. “We thank you for your prayers and support over all of these years!”

Gift card holders are encouraged to use them by Dec. 23.

