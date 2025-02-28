Mom arraigned on murder charges in death of 9-year-old son found buried in yard

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The mother accused of killing her 9-year-old son in the fall of last year and burying him in the yard was arraigned on murder charges on Friday in 36th District Court.

Brandee Pierce, 41 of Detroit, is charged with First-Degree Murder, Felony Murder, First-Degree Child Abuse, Tampering with Evidence, and Concealing the Death of an Individual.

Pierce is accused of killing her son Zemar King in October of 2024 and burying him in the backyard of her rental home in the 19700 block of Woodingham. She reportedly left for Georgia with her 3-year-old son that November.

Zemar’s body was discovered this past January after the landlord found a shallow grave, officials say.

The medical examiner has ruled Zemar’s death a homicide from smothering and neck compression.

Judge Delphia Burton has denied bond in Pierce’s case. Pierce’s probable cause hearing has been scheduled for March 7 at 8:30 a.m. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13 at 1:45 p.m.

