Mom charged with killing pregnant biological daughter in rural Michigan woods

CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) — Authorities charged a woman and her husband with murder Tuesday in the death of her pregnant biological daughter whose body was found in a Michigan forest three weeks after she disappeared.

Rebecca Park, 22, was in the final days of her pregnancy when she was last seen Nov. 3. The baby had been cut out of her when her remains were discovered last week, prosecutor Johanna Carey said in court.

"This is, frankly, evil personified,” Carey said.

Cortney Bartholomew, 40, and Brad Bartholomew, 47, were each charged with murder, torture and other crimes in Wexford County, 200 miles (321 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

“Mr. Bartholomew brought Rebecca to their home, forced her into another vehicle and took her into the woods where they stabbed her, forced her to lie on the ground while they cut her baby out, ultimately caused her death and the death of the baby," Carey said.

The Bartholomews appeared in court by video from jail and were denied bond. Public defender Robert Champion declined to comment about the case.

A motive was not disclosed by the prosecutor. Dozens of people filled the courtroom, including many who had searched for Park. Cars in the parking lot had messages: “Justice 4 Rebecca and Baby Park.”

Cortney Bartholomew was Park's biological mother, but Park was raised by a couple who adopted her and her siblings.

“She deserves to be remembered as the sweet girl that she was when she was younger,” mother Stephanie Park told 9&10 News.

