Mom seeks answers after teen hit by car, knocked off skateboard in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 17-year-old boy from Detroit is recovering in the hospital after a driver hit him and took off.

It happened early Tuesday morning on Joy Road and Stahelin Avenue.

His mom says he has multiple broken bones and brain swelling.

Detroit police are investigating, but the mother says she feels left in the dark.

"They say they got a video, but they didn't release it yet," said Tiffany Rutledge, the victim's mother.

According to the Detroit Police Department, video from a nearby Project Green Light camera shows Allen Murray getting hit by the car.

Rutledge says he was riding his skateboard home from a friend's house when the driver hit him from behind and then took off.

"Nobody called the police," Rutledge said. "I was only contacted by the hospital."

DPD told 7 Action News that officers responded to the Joy Road and Stahelin Avenue after the ambulance already left. They say there were no witnesses on scene and no report was made at that time.

"It's just a bunch of back and forth," Rutledge said. "It's just a bunch of, oh, I am going to get it, or we are on top of it — and it's nothing."

We're told detectives are actively investigating the incident. They say they have been in contact with Rutledge.

They are not releasing the surveillance footage at this time because they say it could hinder their investigation.

Rutledge says the day after her son was hit, she and other family members did their own digging.

"I have his location on my phone, so when I went to locate his phone, his phone was right next to the ice cream parlor broken and his skateboard was across the street," Rutledge said. "So, that's how I knew he was outside on his skateboard."

Murray is up, talking and receiving care at Beaumont Health Dearborn. He suffered multiple skull fractures and broken bones.

"His brain is still swelling," Rutledge said. "Is it going to swell to the point now he can't talk or can't walk or can't do anything?"

"So just because we got over one hurdle, doesn't mean we're clear out the way yet," she added.

Rutledge says despite her son's injuries, he's looking forward to getting back on his board, which happens to be completely intact.

She's praying he'll make a full recovery and police find person who hit him.

"We just hoping for the best. I'm trying to stay positive. I pray everyday and just hope everything goes well," Rutledge said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or you saw something you think could help, call Detroit police at 313-596-5200.

