Mom's a Genius: Best of Baby for 2018

The Play Gym by Lovevery provides playtime with purpose, grounded in science. It’s thoughtfully designed by child development experts to promote stage-based cognitive, visual, and motor development from newborn to toddler. It’s a whole year of play in one box.
5 development zones on the Play Mat that reveal or conceal to prevent overstimulation and promote brain and motor skill development: Learning to focus; Making sounds; How things feel; Hiding and finding; Exploring colors.
Crafted using 100% baby-safe materials, including FSC-certified wood with water-based non-toxic finishes, organic cotton mouthable accessories, and BPA-free silicone teethers.
Eating 2 cookies a day will help a nursing mom produce up to 5 extra oz. of breast milk. Moms are seeing results the next day or with in the week.
Our cookies catered to a vegan and gluten free diet, and are made with all organic ingredients. Bonus for a busy mom they are pre-made so great for a boost of energy for breakfast or a snack during the day.
Babies learn to brush during the vital teething phase, promotes healthy oral development and hand-eye coordination
invented by a dental hygienist to prevent injuries from children biting too hard or falling on hard plastic toothbrushes, soft silicone bristles massage sore teething gums, dishwasher safe and freezer friendly.
100% food grade silicone, no glue, no latex, no phalates, no BPA, non-toxic.
Remember how little your kids once were? Now you can remember just how small they actually were with this timeless illustration of your newborn, which is scaled 1:1 to your baby's length at the time of birth. This means that if your baby was 20 inches long at birth, the illustration on your poster will be 20 inches long. It’s also personalized with your child's name and birth information.
- Optional third line of text that can be anything you want it to be (e.g. Birthplace, Name of Hospital, etc.)
- Available in landscape or portrait orientation (with baby facing left or right, so four different orientations total)
Get a FREE GIFT of Sedgewick’s Leather care with the purchase of any leather diaper bag orCollonil Waterstop Spray with the purchase of any Nylon or Canvas bag. All bags are 10% off (no code needed until 1/5/2018
Product: Shaylee in Brandy - $340 Elizabeth in Galena - $345
- full grain leather
- every bag converts to backpack carry
- every bag comes with machine washable inner removable organizer
- 1 year warranty with every purchase
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.