Monday at 7:30: A Black History Month roundtable at WGPR

WXYZ.COM
Posted at 6:59 AM, Feb 27, 2023
(WXYZ) — As we continue to celebrate Black History Month in metro Detroit, we're hosting a Black History Month digital roundtable on Monday night.

The roundtable will take place at the historic WGPR-TV in Detroit from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

It will be live-streamed on WXYZ.com, Facebook, YouTube and all of your favorite streaming devices like Roku, Amazon FireTV, AppleTV and more.

The WGPR William V. Banks Broadcast Museum is housed within the original studios of WGPR-TV along Jefferson Ave. in Detroit.

In 1975, Banks achieved his goal of owning a television station, and WGPR became the first TV station independently owned and operated by an African American.

