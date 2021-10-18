Monday is the last day to register online to vote in November 2021 election

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of State is reminding residents that Monday is the last day to register online or by mail to vote in the Nov. 2 election.

According to the state, you can register online at Michigan.gov/vote for the election, but it's not your only opportunity to register.

You can still register in person at your city or township clerk's office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

With absentee ballots, voters can obtain an absentee ballot through the mail up to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Up to 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, voters can get an absentee ballot in person at their clerk's office, and you can register and get an absentee ballot up until 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 2.