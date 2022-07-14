Monkeypox vaccine supply remains low as cases, demand rises

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The CDC is reporting one thousand and fifty-three cases in the U.S. Nine of those are here in Michigan. Three have been confirmed in Oakland County, one in Kent County and one in Detroit. The locations for the others have not yet been identified.

As for vaccines, there are two approved for monkeypox, Jynneos and ACAM2000.

Both are around 85% effective at preventing monkeypox. But only the Jynneos vaccine is being administered and there just isn’t enough right now to go around.

The CDC estimates that more than 1.5 million people are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine. But just over 132,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine have been distributed.

The White House says more vaccine doses will be arriving within weeks. And it plans to release more than 1.6 million doses before the end of the year. But the vaccine is coming from a plant in Denmark, so it will take a bit of time to get them shipped to the U.S. and distributed.

A full course of the Jynneos vaccine is two doses, given four weeks apart. Now, it has been suggested that only one dose be administered, so that the limited supply is spread out and more people who need it, can get it. But would this provide enough protection?

According to some experts, there is enough data to support a single shot and they're calling on the White House administration to consider an alternative schedule. However, second shots are not expected to be held back at this time.

As for the spread of monkeypox across the nation, there is a possibility that it could spread beyond those who are most at risk if this virus isn’t contained soon.

Those currently at high risk are men who engage in sexual activity with other men. Having said that, Monkeypox is not highly contagious like COVID-19. It’s typically spread by prolonged person-to-person contact. Usually through bodily fluids including respiratory secretions, infected skin lesions, or recently contaminated objects.

One thing to remember is that this virus is still considered to be a rare disease. That doesn't mean we shouldn't get ahead of it. We really do need to get the vaccine into more folks who need it. Preferably, before they are exposed.

In the meantime, those most at risk need to take precautions and seek medical help if they develop symptoms like fever, muscle aches, exhaustion and a rash.

