Monopoly Detroit Edition is coming out this winter. You can nominate your favorite spots to be squares

Mr. Monopoly has been spotted around Detroit and there's a good reason why – MONOPOLY: Detroit Edition will debut this summer.

The company that creates classic games will release a Detroit version of MONOPOLY this winter under a license from Hasbro.

Now, they are looking for Detroit businesses and nonprofits to be part of the historic way to honor communities across the city.

The Detroit edition will replace the game's famous Atlantic City squares with Detroit businesses, nonprofits and landmarks. It will also include custom Community Chest and Chance cards, and Monopoly money.

“Detroit is such a unique community with a rich history. We aim to ensure that MONOPOLY: Detroit Edition accurately portrays what Detroit locals and tourists love about this charming city,” said Tim Barney, a Top Trumps representative.