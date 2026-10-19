Monroe community mourns 15-year-old killed amid stabbing and house fire investigation

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Monroe family is searching for answers after a 15-year-old boy was killed during a violent incident that also left several people stabbed and a house in flames.

A growing memorial now stands outside the home where loved ones are honoring Trenton Grant, a Monroe High School sophomore remembered as an athlete, musician and beloved family member.

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Monroe mourns teen killed during a fire and stabbing incident

"We never expected to lose our youngest brother," said Trenton's sister, Leandra Baker, who spoke with 7 News Detroit while traveling from Texas to Michigan to be with family.

"Our hearts are heavy. We're really trying to wrap our heads around this happening," Baker said.

Tony Geftos A memorial is growing outside the home of Trenton Grant, 15, after a fire and stabbing there Saturday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday to a home near the corner of Raintree Blvd. and Deerfield St. after 911 callers reported a fire and that people who escaped the home had been stabbed.

Investigators found the house on fire, several people suffering from stab wounds and the body of Grant inside.

Authorities have not released details about what happened inside the home or identified anyone responsible. The investigation remains ongoing.

Baker said she spoke with her brother Friday night and learned of his death the following morning.

"I got a call the next morning that he had passed away," she said. "I'm still reeling from the shock of that. I think all of us are just in a state of shock at this point."

She described Grant as a sophomore track and football athlete, a music producer and a violin player.

The tragedy has shaken the Monroe community, which was already grieving the recent loss of a Monroe High School graduate in a crash last week.

Tony Geftos Steve Pollzzie, Principal of Monroe High School, says counselors, a crisis team, and therapy dogs were all at the high school Monday morning.

"This is really tough," Monroe High School Principal Steve Pollizzi said.

Pollizzi said counselors, a crisis response team and therapy dogs were available at the high school Monday to support students and staff.

"Learning about dealing with tragedies like this, the number one thing that we need to do is come together as a staff and as a community to ensure that we're all OK," Pollizzi said.

Baker said her mother, Rachel Grant, was among those stabbed and remains hospitalized but is expected to recover. Other injured victims are also expected to recover.

The family has launched an online fundraiser to help cover expenses. To donate, CLICK HERE.

A community celebration of life for Trenton Grant is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, at 7:15 PM at the Monroe High School football field.

Authorities have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the teen's death.

Disclosure: Artificial intelligence was used to assist in converting a 7 News Detroit television script into a digital news article. All facts, quotes and reporting originate from 7 News Detroit journalists and were reviewed by editorial staff before publication.

