Monroe County deputies ask for help in search for missing man with autism

An undated courtesy photo of Steve Lawrence.
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities in Monroe County are asking for help with finding a missing man with autism. 

Steve Lawrence, 29, of Exeter Township was last seen Thursday just before 11:30 a.m. leaving his home on Capernall Road near Colf Road.

Deputies say Lawrence was seen walking into a wooded area across the street from the home. His caregivers reported that he did not return home after going into the woods.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and drone and K-9 units searched the area.

Lawrence is described as 5-foot-8 and about 215 pounds with short black hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up coat, a blue undershirt, red sweatpants and red and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

