Watch Now
News

Actions

Missing Bedford Township woman found after search

Dana Dietrich.png
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
An undated courtesy photo of Dana Dietrich.
Dana Dietrich.png
Posted at 9:29 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 22:12:01-04

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found.

Dana Dietrich, 50, was last seen Thursday around 3:15 p.m. on Edgevale Drive near Secor Road in Lambertville when she left her home.

Dietrich, who is said to have mental health issues, was believed to be walking in Lambertville.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said road patrol, the K-9 division, a drone team and mounted division searched the area. A Michigan State Police K-9 team, the Bedford Township Fire Department and the Whiteford Township Fire Department assisted in the search.

Around 10 p.m., authorities said she was found.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!