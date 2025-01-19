Monroe County deputy hospitalized after crashing vehicle in river in police chase

FRENCHTOWN TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Monroe County deputy was hospitalized after crashing their police vehicle into a river in a police chase Saturday night, as authorities pursued and ultimately arrested a drunk driving suspect.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy left the roadway at E. Elm Ave. and Detroit Ave and entered the frozen River Raisin. The deputy was trapped in the vehicle, but was able to escape and was taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries.

VIDEO: Deputy vehicle pulled out of river after crashing in police chase

This all started just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, as officers tried to pull over the driver of a Ford F-150 for a traffic offense at , at N. Dixie Hwy. and Sandy Creek Rd. Police say that driver didn't pull over a fled from officers, and the chase ensued.

That driver drove westbound on N. Dixie Hwy, before ultimately reaching E. Elm Ave, where the driver made a wide turn and sideswiped a utility pole. That driver got out of their vehicle and was tased after failing to listen to officers before being arrested.

The driver, a 66-year-old Monroe man, was arrested Fleeing & Eluding, Resisting & Obstructing, and Operating while Intoxicated. He also had to be treated for minor injuries at the hospital, and is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail and awaits trial.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office's Uniformed Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact 734-240-7764.