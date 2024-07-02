Monroe County deputy rescues man who drove car into pond overnight

A Monroe County sheriff's deputy saved a man who drove into a pond overnight in Deerfield Township.

According to the sheriff's office, dispatch received a 911 call from a resident on Lulu Rd. near S. County Line Highway around 12:04 a.m. saying that they heard a person yelling for help and saying they couldn't swim from the back of their property near a pond.

Deputies responded, and Deputy Shawna Hester was the first to arrive.

Hester saw a man in the water about 20 feet off shore struggling to stay afloat. She jumped into the water and with the help of a homeowner with a flotation device, she was able to rescue the man.

While investigating, they determined a vehicle was possibly involved, but the man gave conflicting information about whether or not someone else was in the vehicle.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded and was able to recover an unoccupied black Jeep Wrangler from the pond.