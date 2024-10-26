Monroe County ISD employee arrested after home invasion, taking hostage: sheriff

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — An employee with the Monroe County Intermediate School District was arrested on Friday after the sheriff says the man took a hostage inside of a home he invaded after he was “acting erratic” outside the school building.

It started at the Monroe County ISD building located on S. Raisinville Road near S. Custer Road.

Authorities said a sergeant assigned to the school was told by staff about a man outside who was acting erratic. The sergeant found the man in a rear parking lot, talked with him and confirmed he was a school employee.

The sergeant reported that while talking to the man, he made gestures that seemed like he was armed. The sergeant notified dispatch and multiple units responded to the area.

At this point, the sheriff said the suspect walked southbound from the school and off the property. The sergeant continued to follow him.

The suspect then went into a nearby home that was unlocked with two females and a male inside. The suspect barricaded himself in a bedroom with one of the females, officials said.

Deputies surrounded the home, went inside and negotiated with the suspect. They forced entry into the room and saved the hostage. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and arrested for home invasion. His name is being withheld at this time as he has not yet been formally charged.

Several agencies assisted at the scene including Michigan State Police, the Ida Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 734-240-7530.

